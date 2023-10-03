Airtel Delivers Best Mobile Live Video Streaming Experience in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Bharti Airtel users enjoy the brilliant network experience and fastest upload speeds across International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 stadiums, according to an Opensignal report. Ahead of the ICC World Cup which is set to commence on October 5th, Opensignal examined mobile network experience across all the stadiums to assess the performance of Indian mobile operators. On the 5G network specifically, Airtel delivered the best experience with voice apps in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

According to the report, Airtel performed best compared to other operators in the quality of mobile live video streaming experience across 40 largest cities in India by population, in majority of these cities for overall Live Video Experience as well as for 5G Live Video Experience.

On mobile speeds in the stadiums, Airtel delivered overall download speeds of 30.5 Mbps and 5G download speeds of 274.5 Mbps. Airtel topped in the upload speeds in both overall and 5G upload speeds with 6.6 Mbps and 26.3 Mbps, respectively. Airtel's upload speeds are 5.2 percent higher than Jio and 13 percent higher than Vodafone Idea.

Airtel users were able to spend 98.6 percent of their time connected to a better mobile network and 20.7 percent of their time with a 5G signal across ICC Cricket 2023 World Cup stadiums in India. Coming to Voice Apps Experience, Airtel scored 78.2 on a scale of 100, while scoring the highest percentage of 83.3 on 5G Voice App Experience.

Airtel dominates the charts in overall live video streaming experience in 40 largest cities in India by population. Airtel tops in 23 cities, beating its rivals outright in 9 cities. In comparison, Jio is top in 22 cities, coming first in nine cities, and Vi is in 15 cities, beating every major operator in two cities (Lucknow and Mumbai).

On 5G Live Video Experience, according to the report, Airtel is leading with users enjoying top live video streaming experience on 5G in 36 out of 40 cities, of which it beats Jio outright in 11 cities. Airtel users were able to enjoy the best experience overall and 5G mobile live video streaming in Aurangabad, Indore, Jaipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, and Vasai Virar.

The data samples were collected from March 1, 2023 to August 28, 2023 by OpenSignal, and this analysis includes data collected within 1000m from stadium coordinates.