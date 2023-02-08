Airtel offers free Disney+ Hotstar subscription with these prepaid plans

Disney Plus Hotstar is gearing to live stream the 2023 Indian Premier League season as the official broadcaster. This OTT platform has listed different plans ranging from monthly to yearly validity to allow users to watch IPL matches and the OTT content available on the platform. But, the plans may be more expensive for some viewers. If you have an Airtel prepaid SIM, you can get a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar.

Airtel offers OTT benefits with some of its prepaid mobile recharge plans that include a free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar. Selected plans include unlimited calls, SMS and data benefits with 5G speed for users living in Airtel 5G-enabled cities.

Let's take a detailed look at all Airtel prepaid plans that offer free Disney Plus Hotstar subscription and many benefits.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with Disney Plus Hotstar Subscription

Airtel Rs 399 Plan – This plan offers 28 days validity, 3 months free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, unlimited calls on all local, STD and roaming networks, 100 SMS per day and 2.5 GB of data per day. Additional benefits include access to the Xstream app, a Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, and more.

Airtel Rs 499 Plan -Under this plan, Airtel offers a 28 days of validity, 3 months of free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile, 3 GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. Additional benefits include a free Xstream app subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription, Hello Tunes and more.

Airtel Rs 779 Plan – This plan offers 90 days validity, 1.5 GB daily internet data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and 3 months free subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile on the Airtel website and app.

Airtel Rs 839 Plan -This plan offers 84 days of plan validity, unlimited calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of daily data benefits. It also consists of 3 months of Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription, access to the Xtream app and more.

Airtel Rs 999 Plan – This quarterly plan offers 84 days validity, 2.5 GB daily data transfer, Call & SMS benefits, and 3 months Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile subscription and 84 days Amazon Prime subscription.

Airtel Rs 3359 Plan – Under this Airtel prepaid annual plan, the telecom operator offers 356 days of validity, 2.5 GB of daily data transfer, SMS and calling benefits, and a 1-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar Mobile and Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition.