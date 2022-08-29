Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone plans offer free Disney+ Hotstar

The cricket season is underway, and telecom companies are ready to offer the best deals on OTT streams to meet the needs of cricket fans. Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer unique prepaid plans that include unlimited calls and data benefits and a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch the upcoming Asian Cup.

The OTT platform mainly offers three plans in India: Premium Plan, Mobile Plan and Super Plan. The Premium Plan costs Rs 1499 per year, the Mobile Plan costs Rs 499 per year, and the Super Plan is priced at Rs 899 per year. Now select Jio, Airtel and Vi recharge plans offer Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. Let us check the complete list of these Airtel, Jio, and Vi plans.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel prepaid plans offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions come with a subscription validity of 3 months to 1 year on select plans.

1. Rs 399: 28 days validity, 2.5 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

2. Rs 839: 84 days validity, 2 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

3. Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

4. Rs 599: 28 days validity, 3 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

5. Rs 3,359: Annual plan with 2.5 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, additional benefits, and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Jio offers several plans that offer a free Disney+ Hotstar subscription valid from 3 months to 1 year. Three Jio plans give a three-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

1. Rs 333: 28 days validity, 1.5 GB of daily data, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits of Jio applications.

2. Rs 419: 28 days validity, 3 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits.

3. Rs 583: 56 days validity, 1.5 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional Jio app benefits.

There are three Jio plans with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription:

1. Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits of Jio apps.

2. Rs 799: 56 days validity, 2GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and additional benefits of Jio apps.

3. Rs 1066: 84 days of plan with 2 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits of Jio applications and an additional 5 GB of data to keep your live streaming even if you use up your data limit daily data.

Jio offers two prepaid packages with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

1. Rs 1499: 84 days validity, 2 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits of Jio apps.

2. Rs 4,199: Annual plan 3 GB of data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits of Jio applications.

Vi Plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

1. Vi offers two plans with a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

2. Rs 499: 28 days validity, 2 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.

3. Rs 601: 28 days validity, 3 GB data per day, free voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year.