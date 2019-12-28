Airtel Revised Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan, Validity Reduced by 26 Days

Airtel has reduced the validity by 26 days of its Rs. 558 prepaid recharge plan, but all the other benefits remain the same. Earlier this month the telecom operator had revised its entire portfolio, reducing benefits and increasing charges. Airtel also introduced Wi-Fi calling service in Delhi-NCR recently, allowing subscribers to make calls over a Wi-Fi network, similar to voice call. It doesn't need a separate app; users need to enable the Wi-Fi calling option.

Airtel Rs. 558 Prepaid Plan Revised Benefits

The Airtel Rs. 558 prepaid plan benefits offer unlimited voice calls, 3GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity has been reduced to 56 days from 82 days, a massive reduction of 26 days. The plan offers additional benefits of free four-week course at Shaw Academy that lets users learn anything from photography to music. This benefit comes with a validity of only 28 days. Other add-ons include Wynk music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium subscription that offers content from Zee5, HOOQ, 370+ Live TV Channels, and over 10,000 movies. The plan also provides Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag too. The revised Airtel Rs. 558 pack can be recharged via the Airtel Thanks app or the company website. Telecom Talk first spotted this validity reduction.

Airtel recently expanded support for Wi-Fi calling to six more phones, and these devices are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy M20, as well as OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, allowing them to switch to voice over Wi-Fi inside their homes/ offices. As mentioned, the service is live only in Delhi/ NCR for now, but it is expected to be rolled out to all major cities soon.