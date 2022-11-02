Airtel surpasses 1 mn customers on it 5G network in less than 30 days

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced that it has crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner.

The company said it achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built.

"Our network is being built every day even as all 5G devices are now capable of working on the Airtel 5G Plus network barring a few exceptions which should also be done in the coming weeks. We will continue to advance our network with a vision to connect the entire country," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

Earlier this month, Airtel kicked off 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

"These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging," said Sekhon.

The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.

There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.