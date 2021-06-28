Akshay Kumar announces FAU-G beta; All set to take on the new avatar of PUBG Mobile

In a significant development in the gaming world in India, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has announced the beta launch of FAU-G Team DeathMatch. This came after months of uncertainty when FAU-G was seen as India's answer to PUBG Mobile India's banned game, whose new avatar has reappeared as Battlegrounds Mobile India now. The FAU-G game is available for download from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

PUBG Mobile was extremely popular, and Battlegrounds Mobile India is also showing all signs of reaching that level. There were 20 million pre-registrations and up to 5 million downloads within a couple of days of its early access version launch.

Therefore, it was fitting that Akshay Kumar did the honours of presenting the beta version of FAU-G Team DeathMatch on Sunday. On Instagram, Akshay said: "Bullets will fly when #FAUG face their dushman in deadly team battles! Join the beta release of FAUG's Team DeathMatch mode. Limited slots only! #BharatKeVeer @vishygo @ncore_games_official."

Although it was in early September 2020, attention was drawn to it when the world of video games turned; he was fascinated by the news about the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile India. In particular, the game Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) was launched on Republic Day, January 26, 2021. That's when Akshay tweeted: "Supporting PM @narendramodi's AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers, 20 per cent of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG".