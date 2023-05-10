Alert! Don't answer WhatsApp calls from these numbers; How to block numbers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is back in the news for an anticipated reason: a new scam has been uncovered. In the past, many scammers have used the messaging platform to trick people out of their money because it's easier to reach people on this app. WhatsApp has around two billion monthly active users and has once again become a scammer target. Many people have complained on Twitter about getting unknown calls from international numbers from +84, +62, +60 and more.



It has been reported that WhatsApp users randomly receive calls from countries like Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam, and Ethiopia, which the ISD codes suggest. There needs to be more clarity about why these calls are being made to people. But we know that the frequency of calls is relatively medium to high. Some have received 2-4 calls every other day. Some people who buy a new SIM card receive more calls from international numbers.

The latest WhatsApp call scam: What to do

Well, you don't need to panic. One needs to report and block the caller. Ensure you don't click on any messages or links you may receive from the unknown caller, as they may contain malware to steal your money or data. So users are strictly advised not to indulge in the unknown caller and block it.

WhatsApp Responds to Latest in-app Scam Issue

The Meta-owned company has advised people to report and block such calls. "Blocking and reporting suspicious messages/ calls is an important step to effectively combat scams and when users receive calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers," WhatsApp said.

"We have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology to keep our users safe on our platform. Our monthly user safety report that we publish as per the IT Rules 2021 contains details of the user complaints received and WhatsApp's corresponding action to combat abuse on our platform. WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in March alone," WhatsApp added.

How to block and report numbers on WhatsApp

First, you must open WhatsApp and tap More Options> Settings.

Now, again tap on Privacy > Blocked Contacts.

Just tap on the "Add" button.

Now, search or select the contact you want to block. Everything is ready.