Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to get the best deals and other details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will open for Prime members on September 22. The holiday season sale will go live for everyone else starting September 23. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale promises to bring the "lowest prices ever" on select products while offering a selection of products at discounted prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: When will it start

Amazon Prime members can access all the deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale starting at 12 a.m. on September 22. Others need to wait until 12 a.m. on September 23 to access these offers. Amazon has yet to announce the final date for its holiday sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: How to save more

Add items to your wish list or shopping cart before the sale event. Start early when the sale starts (midnight or early morning) to get the best deals. Sign up for Prime membership to access deals a day before others. Try to avail combined exchange and payment offers. Stick to your shopping list to avoid buying things you won't end up using.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: What to expect

Amazon has already started revealing (and teasing) some of its biggest Great Indian Festival deals ahead of the massive sale event. Amazon's Holiday Sale will include discounts and flash deals for a limited period on select products throughout the sale event. The online marketplace has partnered with SBI Card to offer an instant 10 per cent discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the first phase of the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 per cent on popular mobile phones and accessories. The company will also offer no-cost EMI, trade-in offer, free screen replacement (with select smartphones), and other bundled offers. Amazon has already revealed some of the top upcoming smartphone deals ahead of the sale. So if you're planning to buy or upgrade a new smartphone, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale might be worth a look.

Amazon's sale will also bring discounts worth up to 75 per cent on popular laptops, smartwatches and other electronics. You can also look forward to bundled trades, and EMI offers at no cost. Amazon is also teasing coupon-based discount deals on select electronics available during the 2022 Great Indian Festival sale.

If you are planning to buy a new TV or other appliances, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale promises the "lowest" prices on select TVs and appliances. Amazon has revealed some of its upcoming TV and home appliance discounts ahead of the sale event.

Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick models, Kindle e-book readers, and Echo smart speakers powered by Alexa will also be available at discounted prices during Amazon's upcoming Great Indian Festival sale. The holiday season sale would be an ideal time to pick up these devices from Amazon at discounted prices. They also make great gifts during the Diwali season.