Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Start on October 4

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: The e-commerce giant Amazon India has finally revealed the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 dates. Amazon India has announced that this year's Great Indian Festival sale will begin on October 4, three days before rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale that begins on October 7. Like last year, this year's sale will also span the entire month of festivals in the country, Amazon said. The company is already provoking discounts and offers during the next sale, which will bring deals on products in all categories, from smartphones, laptops, accessories, audio products, televisions, appliances and more. In addition to the discounts, there will be more than 1,000 product launches during the Great Indian Festival Sale from brands such as Apple, Asus, Fossil, HP, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi.



Amazon has created a microsite for the Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, where the company previews the next offers on various smartphones and electronic devices. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 will also bring deals to Amazon's Echo range of smart speakers and displays, Fire TV products, and Kindle e-book readers. Amazon also said that there will be new releases around Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox consoles during the 2021 great Indian festival sale. The 2021 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, will launch earlier for Amazon Prime subscribers.

This year, Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer users an instant 10 percent discount for those making purchases with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well as EMI transactions during the Great India Festival Sale. . Additionally, Amazon Pay will allow users to save up to Rs 5,000 during the sale when paying their utility bills, booking tickets and sending money.

By contrast, the Flipkart Big Billion Days offer now seems quite limited as it will only last six days from October 7 to October 12. Amazon, on the other hand, is planning a month-long "shopping festival" for its Indian customers. This is similar to the company's Indian Festival Grand Sale last year, where multiple rounds of sales were held during the festive month of 2020.