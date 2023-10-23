Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 50,999

Once again, the iPhone 13 received a huge discount on Amazon as the price dropped by a huge margin. While the iPhone 15 is Apple's best mainstream offering, the iPhone 13 is still a good deal in its price range. The new deal has no terms or conditions, and the device is available for less than Rs 51,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.



iPhone 13 price drops, Amazon discount offer explained

The iPhone 13 is currently listed with a starting price of Rs 50,999, which is still not the lowest, but consumers still get a huge discount. The Apple store sells the same iPhone for Rs 59,900. This means consumers get a flat discount of Rs 8,901 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Apart from this, people can get an additional 10 per cent discount on HDFC bank credit cards, reducing the price by a certain point.

If your budget is around Rs 50,000, consider buying the iPhone 13. It is a good 5G phone at its price. It is by no means slow and will continue to receive software updates for a few more years. When clicking in daylight, people will get smooth performance and photos good enough for Instagram. The iPhone 13 doesn't last a day, and the phone will likely need to be charged once or twice, depending on the user's usage pattern. It has support for wireless charging and an IP68 rating, which you also get with the 2023 iPhone. However, remember that you will have to spend more on purchasing a charger, which will not be the case with Apple devices like the iPhone 15 because the new one has a USB-type C port.

Speaking of which, people who can afford to spend around Rs 80,000 should buy the new iPhone 15 smartphone. It features Apple's new Dynamic Island design, a faster chipset, a slightly brighter display, and more. The company promises that users will get a battery life of less than a day. You also get much better camera performance with the new one, thanks to its new 48-megapixel camera system, which supports 4K cinematic mode.