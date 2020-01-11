Amazon Great Indian Sale to Start on January 19: Prices Slashed on iPhone XR and More

Amazon announced its first Great Indian Sale for 2020, and during the sale 40% discount is offered on the smartphones by the e-commerce giant. Brands like Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, LG, and Vivo have listed their phones with deals and discounts and EMI options that begin from Rs 833 per month. Amazon India joined hands with SBI Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount to buyers when purchased on SBI Bank credit card. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will begin on January 19 and will last till January 22.

For Prime members, the Amazon Great India Sale will begin 12 hours early, i.e., on January 18 at noon IST. New phones like the Redmi Note 8 Pro will see price slash, and the OnePlus 7T will be listed with up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and extra discount on exchange. The Samsung Galaxy M30 and the Vivo U20 phones will also see price cuts during the sale period. Apple's iPhone XR will also be available at 'great offers' details of which will be revealed soon. The online retailer will unveil smartphone deals of the Amazon sale by HMD Global, Realme, Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and LG soon. It will also sell mobile accessories beginning from as low as Rs. 69. Electronics brands such as HP, JBL, Bose, Sony, and more will participate in the sale.

Besides the 10 per cent, instant discount with SBI credit cards and EMI, no-cost EMI options and exclusive exchange benefits will be offered to smartphone buyers. Amazon has dedicated a page for the Amazon Great Indian Sale where we can see all the deals. The company should fill each category page over the coming days and disclose more details as the Amazon sale nears.