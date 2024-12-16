Amazon Offers iPhone 16 Pro 256GB Model at Rs 8,870 Off

If you’ve been eyeing the iPhone 16 Pro but hesitated due to its price, here’s some good news: you can now get a significant discount on the 256GB variant on Amazon. This deal effectively lowers the price to nearly the cost of the 128GB model, making it a fantastic opportunity to snag a storage upgrade. Here’s how you can avail of this offer.

iPhone 16 Pro 256GB for ₹1,21,030: The Deal Breakdown:Currently, the 256GB iPhone 16 Pro is listed on Amazon for ₹1,29,900. While this is the official retail price, several bank offers can help bring down the cost significantly.

Credit Card Instant Discount:Using select credit cards from SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, you can get an instant ₹4,000 discount at checkout, reducing the price to ₹1,26,000.

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card Benefits:

If you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can save even more. Here’s how:

An additional ₹2,500 discount is applied instantly when you check out using the card.

For Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Pay ICICI card also offers 5% cashback, which amounts to ₹6,370. This cashback will be credited to your Amazon Pay balance after the billing cycle.

When combined, these benefits bring the effective price of the iPhone 16 Pro 256GB to ₹1,21,030. Considering the market price of the 128GB model is around ₹1,20,000, this deal offers you 256GB of storage for just about ₹1,000 more—a compelling value for money.

Should You Buy the iPhone 16 Pro Now?

The iPhone 16 Pro is Apple’s latest flagship, featuring cutting-edge technology and professional-grade capabilities. If you’re considering this model, you won’t be sacrificing any features compared to the Pro Max, as both models boast identical camera systems, including the 5x telephoto Tetraprism lens.

This iteration also introduces several noteworthy upgrades, such as the camera control button for improved customization and support for advanced features like Photographic Styles and ProRes Log for professional-level photography and videography. Moreover, the A18 Pro chipset, built on Apple’s most advanced architecture, ensures blazing-fast performance, making the iPhone 16 Pro one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

Why This Deal Stands Out

With a ₹8,870 discount, this deal makes the 256GB variant an attractive option for users who need extra storage but want to avoid paying Pro Max prices. The combination of instant discounts and cashback offers ensures excellent value for Apple’s latest flagship.

Whether you decide to jump on this deal now or wait for the iPhone 17 series expected next year, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a stellar choice for its performance, features, and longevity in the Apple ecosystem.