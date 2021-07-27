Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Get Best Deals on Echo, Headphones, Laptops, TV and More

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: During this sale, shoppers can check out and take advantage of the many offers across categories like smart speakers, laptops, consumer electronics, and much more that are available. Please check if you are looking for budget-friendly devices.



Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Discounts on Smart Speakers

Get Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker - 50% discount

The Amazon Prime Day sale offers an additional discount on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speakers. The smart speaker comes for Rs2,249 at a 50% discount. Check Deal Get Echo Dot (4th Gen) for Rs 3,249

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) is available at a big discount. You can buy the smart speaker for Rs3,249 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The speaker has a spherical design and delivers an enhanced bass performance. Check Deal

Get Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart home kit for Rs 2,299

You can get the Echo Dot smart home kit at a huge discounted price of Rs 2,299. It sells for Rs 3,599 and comes with Wipro 9W Smart LED Bulb. The starter kit comes with a Rs 1,300 discount. Check Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best Laptop Deals

HP 15 at Rs 39,990 - Rs 1,000 off

10th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6" FHD, Windows 10, MS Office, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1 TB 5400 rpm SATA HDD, Intel UHD Check Deal

HP Chromebook x360 at Rs 28,990 - Rs 2,000 off

Intel Celeron N4020, 12" touch screen HD display, Chrome OS, MS Office, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Intel UHD Graphics 600 Check Deal

HP 15s at Rs 31,990, Rs 1,500 off

Ryzen 3-3250, 15.6" FHD, Windows 10, MS Office, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, AMD Radeon Graphics Check Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best Deals on headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 at Rs 23,990 - Rs 6,000 off

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the best headphones in its class, with amazing noise-cancellation in a familiar comfortable design. Check Deal

Apple AirPods Pro at Rs 17,999 - Rs 8,000 slashed

If you own an Apple device, this new noise-cancelling feature is neat and useful, and the overall improvements to sound and design is impressive. Check Deal

Oppo Enco X at Rs 8,990 - Rs 1,000 off

The Oppo Enco X are yet another impressive audio product from Oppo. The presence of ANC is very effective and the sound quality is top-notch. Check Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best Deals on TV

AmazonBasics 50-inch Fire TV at Rs 32,999 – Less Rs 2,000

4K Ultra HD resolution , 3 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0 1 x USB 2.0 , 20W speakers , Dolby Atmos , Built-in Fire TV OS ,Built-in Alexa , 1.95GHz Quad-core processor, 1.5GB RAM Check Deal

Samsung 50 inches Crystal 4K Series under Rs 36,990 onwards

4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution, 60Hz, 3 x HDMI, 1 USB, HDR 10+,20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus, Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5 and more, Tap View, PC Mode, Universal Guide, Web Browser, Screen Mirroring. Check Deal

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K smart TV at Rs 55,490

4K Ultra HD, 3 x HDMI, 2 x USB, 20W speakers, Dolby Audio, Android TV, Voice Search, Google Play , Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HDR Gaming,4K HDR, Live Colour Display,4K X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR100 Check Deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Sale: Best Deals on Wearable

Apple Watch SE at Rs 24,900 - Rs 5,000 off

The Apple Watch SE is the best and cheapest companion to your Apple iPhone. It brings most of the features from the Watch 6 and is priced half of what the flagship model costs. Check Deal

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini at Rs 6,499 - Rs 500 off

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini brings a 1.55-inch AMOLED that comes with an array of health and fitness features, including packing Huami's latest BioTracker health sensor and SpO2 monitor. In terms of battery life, you get about a week between charges. Check Deal

OnePlus Band at Rs 2,199 - Rs 300 off

The OnePlus Band is the brand's first-ever fitness tracker. It is a great fitness tracker with 13 sports modes, a heart rate sensor and even a SpO2 monitor. Check Deal