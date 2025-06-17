Amazon Prime Day 2025 Expands to Four Days of Exclusive Tech Deals

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is gearing up to be bigger than ever this year. In a major shift from previous years, the retail giant is stretching the sales extravaganza over four full days, giving Prime members even more time to take advantage of deep discounts on popular tech and smart home products.

The event kicks off on Tuesday, July 8th at 3AM Eastern Time and runs until the same time on Friday, July 11th. Traditionally a two-day affair, the 2025 edition marks the first time Amazon is extending the shopping frenzy over four days. And while the event remains exclusive to Prime subscribers, the expanded format means more chances to score some of the year’s best tech bargains.

Amazon hasn’t revealed whether the biggest deals will drop on day one or be spread throughout the event, but the company is introducing a new feature to help users stay on top of the action. The “Today’s Big Deals” highlight will give subscribers a daily roundup of top offers across multiple categories, helping them navigate the sprawling sale.

As usual, expect the first wave of discounts to focus heavily on Amazon’s own products. These typically offer some of the steepest markdowns during Prime Day, and 2025 is no different. Amazon is promising its lowest price yet on the Blink Mini 2 two-pack and is also teasing deals on the Ring Battery Doorbell, which will be bundled with the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus.

Other early offers include big savings on the eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi system, the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, and various Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, and Fire TV streamers and televisions. Many of these items will be discounted up to 50% off, according to Amazon’s announcements.

Once the Prime Day event kicks off in full swing, discounts are expected to roll out across hundreds of brands and categories, covering everything from headphones, laptops, and tablets to video games, PC accessories, and more. It’s a golden opportunity for consumers to pick up big-ticket tech items and everyday gadgets at rare prices.

To participate, shoppers must have an Amazon Prime membership. Those between the ages of 18 and 24 are eligible for a six-month free trial, after which the subscription continues at $7.49 per month, which is half the standard rate.

For those who may not have time to browse constantly throughout the event, there’s also the option to subscribe to the Verge Deals newsletter, which will offer a neatly curated digest of top deals—both leading up to and during the Prime Day rush.

With Amazon extending Prime Day to four days for the first time, 2025 promises to be a standout year for deal hunters. Whether you're upgrading your home network, smart home gear, or personal tech, this could be your best chance to save big.