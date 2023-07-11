Amazon Prime Day: Best deals on Realme Narzo 60, OnePlus Nord 3

The Amazon Prime Day sale will start in India on July 15. Ahead of the two-day sale event, the company revealed that the smartphone category would get up to 40 per cent off, excluding bank deals. During the sale, certain smartphones, including the OnePlus Nord 3, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 60 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, will be available at a discount (including bank offers). If your budget is under Rs 10,000, there will be plenty of feature-packed options, including a 90Hz display, 33W charging, an octa-core processor, and more.



Amazon has also revealed the reduced prices of smartphones to help customers make better decisions before the Prime Day sales begin. If you plan to upgrade your old device, here are some options you can look into.

OnePlus North 3

The new OnePlus Nord 3 was launched for Rs 33,999. However, users with ICICI Bank or SBI Bank cards can enjoy a 10 per cent discount and effectively buy the phone for Rs 32,999. The Nord 3 also sports a flagship-level Dimenstiy 9000 SoC and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 OIS camera sensor. The phone supports 80W charging. You can read our review here.

IQOO Neo 7 Pro

The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be available for Rs 31,999, down from the MRP of Rs 33,999. The phone also packs a 50-megapixel OIS camera and supports 120W FlashCharge. IQOO claims the phone with a 5000 mAh battery will reach full charge in 30 minutes with the included charger. You can read the quick review of the phone here.

Motorola razr 40 ultra

Motorola's highly anticipated Razr 40 Ultra will also go on sale during Prime Sale. With offers, customers can buy the phone for Rs 82,999, down from Rs 89,999. The Razr 40 Ultra is among the thinnest foldable phones and has a giant clamshell screen (3.6 inches). The original iPhone offered a 3.5-inch display area to give you some perspective. It means that the phone is almost fully functional even when folded. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC also powers it.

realme nazro 60

If storage is your priority, the Narzo 60 is the first phone in the segment to offer 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. The phone will retail for Rs 22,499 (with offers) instead of Rs 23,999 in the Prime Day sale. It also includes a 100-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera.

Phones less than Rs 10,000

As mentioned, there are several phones to consult for less than Rs 10,000. Below are some notable devices.

- Realme Narzo N53 128 GB: Rs 8,999

- Samsung Galaxy M13 64 GB: Rs 9,699

- Nokia C12: 5,129 rupees

Readers should note that prices during an online sale event may change based on supply and demand. Similarly, stocks of select phones, especially iPhones, could be limited.