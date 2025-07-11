Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Whirlpool deals

Discover Whirlpool deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale! Running till 14th July, this sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring home Whirlpool’s most sought-after products, known for their superior performance, at incredible prices!

Cool Comfort: Whirlpool Refrigerators for Every Indian Home

Upgrade your kitchen with Whirlpool’s smart cooling solutions designed for Indian conditions and backed by cutting-edge technology. Whether its preserving freshness, preventing odour mixing, or retaining cooling during power cuts, these refrigerators deliver performance you can trust now at Prime Day exclusive prices:

Whirlpool Protton 235L 3-Door Refrigerator