Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Whirlpool deals

Buy Whirlpool’s innovative technologies at exclusive discounted prices

Discover Whirlpool deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale! Running till 14th July, this sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring home Whirlpool’s most sought-after products, known for their superior performance, at incredible prices!

Cool Comfort: Whirlpool Refrigerators for Every Indian Home

Upgrade your kitchen with Whirlpool’s smart cooling solutions designed for Indian conditions and backed by cutting-edge technology. Whether its preserving freshness, preventing odour mixing, or retaining cooling during power cuts, these refrigerators deliver performance you can trust now at Prime Day exclusive prices:

Whirlpool Protton 235L 3-Door Refrigerator

Unique 3-door format for better cooling and organisation • No odour mixing with Active Deo • Up to 32L storage in the 3rd drawer for fruits & vegetables • Up to 2x freshness with 6th Sense ActiveFresh Technology ₹34,190 Now at ₹25,990


Whirlpool WDE 184L 5-Star Inverter Refrigerator India’s No. 1 in Ice Making • Insulated Capillary Technology for fast ice-making • Up to 12 hours of cooling retention during power cuts • Powered by Intellisense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency ₹21,700 Now at ₹16,790


Smart Fabric Care: Make Laundry Effortless with Xpert Care

Reimagine laundry days with Whirlpool’s Xpert Care Washing Machine, equipped with fabric-sensitive technologies and powerful stain-fighting features. Thoughtfully engineered to deliver professional-level care at home.

Whirlpool Xpert Care 9kg (Ozone) 5-Star Inverter Washing Machine • Ozone Air Refresh Technology for odour-free garments • Tackles up to 100 tough stains with precision • Steam Refresh to reduce wrinkles and bacteria • 6th Sense SoftMove for fabric-adaptive drum motion ₹43,200Now at ₹30,990


Shop now to make the most of these Prime Day savings, available for a limited time!

