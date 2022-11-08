Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition comes for Rs 599 per year

Amazon has announced a new mobile-only plan for Prime Video. Known as Prime Video Mobile Edition, the single-user plan will only be available on mobile devices and will be priced at Rs 599 per year. The mobile version of Amazon Prime Video was introduced last year in partnership with Bharti Airtel and was limited to telecom network users only. The plan starts at Rs 89 per month and allows users to stream Amazon Prime videos in SD quality.



But the new mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video is available to all users, regardless of their mobile network. It offers access to all content on the platform in Standard Definition (SD) quality. If you want to enjoy HD content, you'll need to upgrade to the standard version of Amazon Prime, which costs Rs 179 per month or Rs 1499 per year. In addition to Amazon Originals, users can also tune in to live cricket matches and enjoy all the features of Prime Video, like X-rays powered by IMDb and the facility to download shows for offline viewing. It seems that Amazon plans to take on the mobile plan of Netflix and Disney + Hotstar.

While the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video costs Rs 50 per month, the Netflix mobile plan is priced at Rs 149 per month, while the Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription will cost you Rs 41 per month or Rs 499 per year. Those interested in the Amazon Prime Mobile edition plan can sign up via the Android or iOS app or visit PrimeVideo.com. Amazon also allows users to upgrade to other plans in the future if they wish.