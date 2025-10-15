Amazon’s AI Push Sparks Fresh Layoffs: Up to 15% of HR Staff Face Job Cuts Amid Major Restructuring

Amazon is bracing for another major round of layoffs, this time targeting its human resources division as part of an extensive AI-led restructuring. According to a Fortune report, the company may let go of up to 15% of its HR staff, particularly within the People eXperience and Technology (PXT) unit — the internal group responsible for managing Amazon’s global workforce.

While the exact number of affected employees remains uncertain, sources suggest that other departments could also face reductions. This move follows a series of smaller layoffs earlier this year across Amazon’s consumer devices, Wondery podcast, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) divisions. However, the upcoming cuts appear to be part of a much broader reorganization centered around artificial intelligence and operational efficiency.

AI at the Core of Restructuring

Amazon is investing billions into expanding its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, marking a decisive shift toward automation across its business. The company has earmarked over $100 billion in capital expenditure this year, much of it directed toward building advanced data centers to support next-generation AI systems for internal use and enterprise clients.

Under the leadership of CEO Andy Jassy, Amazon’s message to employees has been clear — the company’s future will be built around AI. In a company-wide memo issued in June, Jassy wrote:

“Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company.”

But Jassy also acknowledged the inevitable impact on staffing, adding:

“We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

These comments underline Amazon’s ongoing transformation from a workforce-heavy model to one increasingly driven by automation and machine learning.

Balancing Layoffs with Holiday Hiring

Ironically, while Amazon plans to trim its corporate ranks, it is simultaneously preparing for its busiest retail season. The company recently announced plans to hire 250,000 seasonal workers across U.S. fulfillment centers and logistics hubs to manage the surge in demand during the holiday season.

Industry observers note that this contrast — laying off white-collar staff while expanding blue-collar hiring — highlights Amazon’s changing priorities. Jassy, known for his disciplined approach to costs, has emphasized maintaining what he calls “unregretted attrition,” encouraging a culture of efficiency and self-selection.

However, insiders suggest that the forthcoming layoffs differ from typical performance-based cycles. Instead, they signal a deeper structural overhaul, aimed at reshaping how Amazon operates in an era dominated by AI and data-driven decision-making.

As Amazon continues its aggressive pivot toward automation, many within the PXT division see the shift as both an opportunity and a warning — a reminder that even the teams managing people may soon be managed by algorithms.

For thousands of Amazon employees, the company’s relentless pursuit of efficiency could soon make their own roles redundant — casualties of the very technology reshaping the future of work.