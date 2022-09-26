Amazon's Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12

The rumours were true: Amazon is holding a second Prime-exclusive sales event starting Tuesday, October 11 at 3 AM PT ET / 12AM PT and will run through Wednesday, October 12. We know about the possibility of another day of deals in June, but now Amazon has made it official: the only difference is that it's calling the event Prime Early Access Sale instead of Prime Day.

Besides the name, it doesn't seem like much has changed between the two events. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale should still deliver some of the best deals of the year and feature deals on Amazon devices, plus a host of another great tech. So if you've waited to buy a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones or an OLED TV, trust us, waiting a couple of weeks will pay off some real dividends.

Of course, Amazon hasn't provided details on exactly what deals will be on offer, but Amazon did mention a few brands it will feature during the sale. This includes products from Peloton, New Balance, Philips Sonicare, Lego, Adidas, KitchenAid, Samsung, iRobot (which Amazon is currently in the process of acquiring), and more. It's also testing a new top 100 list of "most popular and giftable items" that it'll run deals on throughout the event.

Some early offers will start today, like a four-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited and the chance to buy an Echo Dot for 99 cents with a one-month subscription to streaming music from Amazon. Amazon. Service. Prime Early Access deals are available to Prime members who live in the US and UK and other countries, including Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.