Amazon’s Smart-Home Employees Must Now Prove AI Skills to Earn Promotions

Amazon is setting a new precedent in how it evaluates employee performance—at least within its smart-home division. Employees working in teams behind Ring, Blink, and Key—Amazon’s RBKS (Ring, Blink, Key, and Services) unit—must now prove how effectively they are using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to be considered for promotions.

This internal policy shift, first reported by Business Insider, was confirmed through a company-wide email from Jamie Siminoff, the founder of Ring and current head of RBKS. Siminoff, who returned to Amazon earlier this year following a two-year hiatus, shared that promotions within the unit will now hinge on demonstrated use of AI in daily responsibilities.

According to the policy, employees must present clear examples of how they've used AI—including generative AI—to enhance the customer journey or improve internal workflows. These examples must not only illustrate what tools were used but also outline measurable outcomes from the project or initiative.

The rule applies solely to the RBKS organization and does not extend across the broader Amazon workforce—at least not yet. A Ring spokesperson clarified this point but noted that the policy reflects a broader trend in tech where AI is no longer viewed as a niche skill but as a fundamental competency.

Siminoff explained the rationale behind the move, stating that the combination of technology and purpose-driven goals can yield “special” outcomes. He emphasized that this new approach is intended to foster a culture of innovation, efficiency, and intelligent problem-solving. While the specifics of how the company will monitor compliance with the new rule were not detailed, Siminoff noted that the process will evolve over time as the company continues to learn and refine its practices.

Managers, in particular, are expected to set the example. They must not only demonstrate how they have used AI to improve results but also how they’ve achieved operational gains without expanding their teams. This signals a growing emphasis on doing more with less—leaner, smarter workflows over headcount increases.

Amazon is not alone in this shift. Other tech companies have begun weaving AI expectations into employee evaluations. Shopify, for instance, now requires hiring managers to justify that a new role can’t be handled more efficiently by AI before filling the position. Microsoft is also reportedly integrating AI usage into employee performance reviews.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has publicly acknowledged the rising influence of AI in company operations. Recently, he warned that the efficiency gains from AI could result in fewer roles in the long term.

As AI transforms business operations, companies like Amazon are taking steps to ensure their workforce adapts accordingly. For smart-home staff at Amazon, excelling in their current roles may no longer be enough. Demonstrating how AI is part of their value creation strategy could become the new baseline for career growth.



