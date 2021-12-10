Among Us is getting a Virtual Reality version

The social cheating game Among Us is being adapted to virtual reality. The VR edition will launch on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR, and is being developed by Schell Games, creators of the acclaimed I Expect You To Die series. There is no confirmed release date for the game, but a trailer debuted at the 2021 Game Awards.



The VR version of Among Us is a 3D first-person experience rather than a 2D third-person, but retains the "core mechanics" of the original multiplayer game from developer Innersloth. The short trailer, seen above, shows a player interacting with a keyboard in a 3D cartoon room before being attacked by another crewmate who is (presumably) a sinister imposter.

Task List:

✅submit scan

✅empty garba -- wait what was that

✅SCREAM

✅survive in VR

Among Us is coming to VR.https://t.co/7U0OWwEgTE pic.twitter.com/cuUpnuzDzh — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) December 10, 2021

Among Us was previously released for PC and mobile platforms in 2018, as well as for the Nintendo Switch consoles in late 2020. Its version without VR will also launch for Xbox and PlayStation on December 14. The adaptation to virtual reality is part of a partnership with consulting firm Robot Teddy, which oversees the jump from the game to new platforms.



Among Us was inspired by social deduction games like Mafia or Werewolf, where a large group of players have to guess the identity of a dangerous hidden threat. It won't be the first time the mechanics have been developed in virtual reality, as Ubisoft published a version of the formula known as Werewolves Within in 2016 (the game was later adapted into a 2021 horror comedy) fan base that could follow you in virtual reality.



