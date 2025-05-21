Android 16 QPR1 Beta Released: Full List of Supported Pixels

Live
Google starts Android 16 beta rollout with visual changes across UI. Details on supported Pixel devices and beta enrollment guide.
Google began distributing the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 update on Wednesday to Pixel devices powered by Tensor chips. The release applies the Material 3 Expressive redesign across system interfaces, including the lock screen and Quick Settings panel.
The Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 focuses on interface revisions rather than feature changes. Users will notice modified system elements and consistent design treatments throughout core screens.
Eligible devices for the beta include Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold and 9a.
To enroll, users must join the Android Beta Program by visiting google.com/android/beta and signing in with their Google account. Once enrolled, eligible devices will receive an over-the-air notification. Installation may occur within an hour but could take longer depending on network conditions.
Participants are advised to back up device data before installing the beta. The stable version of Android 16 remains scheduled for a later release.