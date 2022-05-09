Android users won't be allowed to buy ebooks from Amazon now

Android smartphone users will not be allowed to buy ebooks from Amazon. The online retailer has stopped offering its catalogue on Android as it prepares for changes to Google's billing policy starting June 1, 2022. Google wants all its partners to use its billing system and not depend on external platforms to make the payment.



Amazon knows the problem with such practices since the company will have to pay a certain commission to Google for such transactions made by the consumer.

So if you've been using Android devices like phones and e-readers to read Amazon-hosted books, that won't be possible from now on. If you try to use the Amazon Android app to buy eBooks, the user is taken to a new window saying, "Why can't I buy in the app?"

You will also notice that after you update the Amazon app on your Android smartphone, you receive a notification that the purchase of digital books in the Android app is not available.

Amazon removed its iOS app from the Apple App Store over ten years ago, for what it's worth. Somehow the company was satisfied with Google's commercial policy. But with the new changes taking effect next month, Amazon had no choice but to go out on its own. Google also states that any developer who doesn't make changes to the billing system by June 1 will be removed. So Amazon decided to leave the platform instead of complying with the new rules.

So how do you buy ebooks for Android smartphones now? The company advises shoppers to set up an in-app reading list for ebooks they like and visit Amazon's website through the web browser on an Android smartphone to purchase the titles.

This development comes a few days after Amazon began supporting the ePub format, allowing millions of titles to be transferred to the Kindle e-reader for reading.

All the user has to do is send the file to the device using the feature, and Amazon will automatically convert it to allow them to read it on the e-reader.