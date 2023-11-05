Apart from the Sun and the planets, What other objects that can be found in our Solar System? Check here

Dwarf planets: These are celestial bodies that are similar to planets in terms of their shape and size, but they have not cleared their orbits of other debris. Some examples of dwarf planets include Pluto, Ceres, Haumea, Makemake, and Eris.

Moons: These are natural satellites that orbit planets and dwarf planets. Some examples of moons include Earth’s Moon, Ganymede (orbiting Jupiter), Titan (orbiting Saturn), and Charon (orbiting Pluto).

Asteroids: These are small, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. They are typically found in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, but they can also be found elsewhere in the Solar System. Some examples of asteroids include Vesta, Pallas, and Hygiea.

Comets: These are icy objects that orbit the Sun. When they get close to the Sun, they heat up and release gas and dust, creating a visible coma and tail. Some examples of comets include Halley’s Comet, Hale-Bopp, and Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko.

Meteoroids: These are small rocks or particles that are in space. When they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they become meteors (also known as “shooting stars”). Some meteoroids are large enough to survive the trip through the atmosphere and hit the ground, becoming meteorites.

Interplanetary dust: This is a type of cosmic dust that is found throughout the Solar System. It is made up of tiny particles that are left over from the formation of the Solar System.