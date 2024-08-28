The tech world is excited as Apple gears up for its highly anticipated 2024 event, scheduled for September 9. Titled "It's Glowtime" nears "event is particularly notable because it falls on a Monday, a rarity for Apple, which has not had an event on this day in nearly a decade. The main attraction is expected to be the launch of the iPhone 16, but there's so much to look forward to.



Recent reports suggest that Apple might also introduce a special "X" model during this event. Initially rumoured for a 2023 release, the mysterious X model is now anticipated to make its debut alongside the iPhone 16 series. The timing of this launch seems strategic, as it coincides with a significant milestone in Apple'sApple'sy—the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch.





The Apple Watch, first introduced by Tim Cook on September 9, 2014, revolutionized wearable technology. To celebrate this milestone, rumours indicate that Apple might unveil an Apple Watch X model, bypassing the traditional Series 9, much like the company did with the iPhone 9. This move would significantly shift Apple's lineup, signalling a new era for the Apple Watch.

The Apple event 2024 will be broadcast live on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. You can catch the live stream on Apple'sApple'sal YouTube channel, website, and Apple TV. With the potential introduction of both the iPhone 16 and a special edition Apple Watch X, this event promises to be one of Apple's memorable in recent years.