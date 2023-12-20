Apple AirPods 4: Anticipated Features, Design, and Launch in 2024

A recent report suggests that Apple is set to unveil the fourth generation of its AirPods, the AirPods Pro 4, in 2024, alongside the release of the iPhone 16. Expected to come in two variants with different price points, the new AirPods are rumoured to include features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), USB-C charging, and speakers for Find My alerts.

Apple's AirPods have consistently been regarded as top-tier true wireless earbuds, with the tech giant regularly introducing upgrades to enhance user experience. At the Wonderlust event earlier this year, Apple announced a shift from the Lightning port to a USB Type-C port for the AirPods Pro Gen 2, aligning with users' convenience. This announcement coincided with the launch of the iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Now, reports indicate that Apple is gearing up for the release of the AirPods 4th generation alongside the iPhone 16 in the coming year.

According to information from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to introduce two versions of the AirPods 4, each catering to different price segments. Gurman also noted that the current generation of AirPods, priced at Rs 19,900, has not achieved the same commercial success as its predecessors. Consequently, the upcoming non-Pro AirPods models are expected to replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3.

The standard version of the AirPods 4 is anticipated to feature active noise cancellation, a shift from the Lightning port to USB-C charging, and speakers designed for Find My alerts. Notably, the USB Type-C port is currently exclusive to AirPods Pro models.

Regarding design, the AirPods 4 is expected to combine elements from the current AirPods and AirPods Pro. Reports suggest that the new earbuds will have shorter stems to enhance fitting, although the inclusion of silicone tips remains uncertain.

While rumours circulate about potential updates to AirPods Max, including new colours and a USB-C port, no significant changes to software and hardware features are expected. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro may undergo a refresh focusing on improved comfort. Speculations also hint at innovative features like body temperature measurement and various health-tracking functionalities in the future.

It's important to note that these details are speculative, and Apple may make last-minute alterations to its plans.

In a recent announcement, Apple revealed that AirPods Pro owners can now purchase the USB-C case separately for USD 99, providing a standalone option for users.

Regarding the AirPods Pro Gen 2 with USB Type-C charging, Apple launched them at Rs 24,900 in India during the Wonderlust event. These AirPods feature an IP54 rating and introduce a new listening mode called "Adaptive Audio," which blends transparency mode and ANC, adjusting noise control based on the user's environment.

Additionally, Apple introduced wired EarPods with USB Type-C charging, available for Rs 2,000. It's crucial to keep in mind that these details are based on official announcements and pricing in India.