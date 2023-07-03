Apple AirPods Max and AirPods Pro get up to 20K discount on Flipkart

Apple's AirPods Max and first-generation Airpods Pro have received a huge discount on Flipkart. The e-commerce platform offers very good deals on these audio products. Apple earphones are expensive but available at a flat discount of Rs 20,000. The Airpods Pro has received a discount of close to Rs 8,000 on Flipkart. There are also some additional bank offers, which will reduce the price by a larger margin. Here are all the details.

Apple AirPods Max gets a great Flipkart discount:

The AirPods Max is listed on Flipkart for as low as Rs 39,999, and Apple is officially selling it for Rs 59,900 through its online store. This means that consumers get a discount of 19,901 on AirPods Max. There are no terms or conditions on this offer. In addition to this, an additional discount of Rs 1,250 can also be claimed on an HDFC Bank credit card if you opt for the EMI transaction. This will effectively bring the price down to Rs 38,749 on Flipkart.

However, please note that the price of this offer is only for the pink model. The green and silver coloured models will cost you more, but you'll still get a deep discount on them. Both models are priced at Rs 44,999. People can claim an additional fixed discount of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions with a credit card from HDFC Bank. This means that the effective price is Rs 41,999 with the bank offer.

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Gen) get a huge discount on Flipkart

Apple AirPods Pro is being sold on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 16,990, which is lower than their official price of Rs 24,900. Apple's first-generation true wireless earphones got a discount of Rs 7,910 on Flipkart. The bank mentioned above is also applicable to this deal, and with this offer, the price will effectively drop to Rs 15,740.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

The second-generation AirPods Pro can also be purchased at a lower price through Apple.in website. The wireless earbuds are available on the official Apple website at a retail price of Rs 26,900. Still, interested consumers can get the AirPods Pro at a discounted price of Rs 24,990 through Flipkart without using any bank card. Also, the bank card offers mentioned above in the EMI option also apply here.