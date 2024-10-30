Apple AirPods Pro 2: New Hearing Aid and Loud Sound Reduction Features with iOS 18.1

With the iOS 18.1 update, Apple has introduced an impressive hearing aid feature for its AirPods Pro 2, allowing these earbuds to act as clinical-grade hearing aids. The announcement came during Apple’s ‘Glow Time’ event alongside the launch of the iPhone 16, and Apple CEO Tim Cook later confirmed it on social media. This update provides valuable assistance to users with mild to moderate hearing loss, making the AirPods Pro 2 more versatile than ever.

How the Hearing Aid Feature Works

Apple’s hearing aid feature aims to offer accessible, over-the-counter hearing support through the AirPods Pro 2. Users begin by taking a hearing test that creates a personalized hearing profile, which then calibrates the earbuds to suit their unique auditory needs. This setup allows AirPods Pro to enhance conversations, adjust sounds in real time, and adapt seamlessly to various listening situations like movies, music, games, and phone calls—no manual adjustments needed.

This tailored listening experience isn’t just beneficial for those with hearing loss; even users without any hearing issues can enjoy a more refined audio experience thanks to individualized frequency adjustments. By amplifying specific sounds and balancing audio frequencies, AirPods Pro 2 provides an immersive and comfortable listening experience for everyone.

Loud Sound Reduction: Another Safety-Focused Feature

In addition to the hearing aid capability, the update introduces a Loud Sound Reduction feature that automatically detects and minimizes sudden loud noises. For instance, if you’re walking along a busy street and a loud fire engine siren goes off nearby, the AirPods Pro will reduce the intensity of the sound, protecting your ears from abrupt noise spikes. This feature is automatically activated when users have their AirPods set to Transparency or Adaptive Audio modes, ensuring uninterrupted comfort without requiring manual adjustments.

Accessing These New Features

To enable these features on AirPods Pro 2, users must ensure their device is updated to firmware version 7B19 and have iOS 18.1 installed on a compatible iPhone. Once these conditions are met, the AirPods Pro 2 transforms into a more advanced audio device with health-centric tools for improved hearing and sound management.

A New Era of Health-Focused Listening

Apple’s latest updates for AirPods Pro 2 demonstrate the company’s commitment to accessible, health-oriented technology. With hearing aid functionality and automatic sound reduction, these earbuds now go beyond regular audio experiences, addressing both hearing support and protection in various real-world scenarios. Whether you need hearing assistance or simply want a safer, more comfortable listening experience, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 is now a more powerful and inclusive audio solution.



