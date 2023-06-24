Live
Apple announces free AirPods; deals on Macs and iPads for students
It's an excellent time to buy students a new Mac or iPad. Apple is giving away AirPods, Apple Pencil and more with eligible devices at BKC and Saket stores.
Apple has announced new back-to-college deals with exciting offers, ranging from free AirPods and Apple Pencils with eligible devices to free Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscriptions. While some of these deals are exclusive to the new BKC and Saket stores, customers at authorized retailers won't return disappointed either.
As part of this offer, the prices of almost the entire line of Apple PCs and tablets have been drastically reduced. For example, the MacBook Air 13″ (M1) starts at Rs 89,990, while the latest iPad Air starts at Rs 54,900 for students. Shoppers will receive free AirPods and Apple Pencil when they purchase the following products at the new Apple BKC and Saket stores:
* MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac 24 + AirPods (3rd Gen)
* Mac mini + AirPods (2nd gen)
* iPad Pro 11”, 12.9”; iPad Air 5th Gen + Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple has highlighted other benefits of shopping at its official stores, which opened in April. The BKC and Saket stores offer further customization, allowing users to choose memory, storage, graphics, and colours for Mac and engraving options on iPad, AirPods, and Apple Pencil. Users can save 20% on Apple Care+ to protect their devices from accidental damage for longer. And as a bonus, buyers get three months of Apple Music and Apple TV+ for free and then pay just Rs 59 per month as a student.
These offers are valid from June 22 to October 2. Remember to bring a valid student ID, teacher ID, and proof of ID to the stores to take advantage of these deals.