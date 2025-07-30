Apple Brings Personalised Video Shopping Support to Indian Consumers

Apple is enhancing the online retail experience for Indian customers with the launch of a new feature— ‘Shop with a Specialist over Video’. Rolled out via the Apple Store online, this innovative service allows shoppers in India to connect directly with Apple experts through secure, one-way video calls. This step marks another significant move in Apple’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the Indian digital retail space.

With this launch, India becomes only the second country globally to access this exclusive service. It is designed to help customers explore Apple’s latest products, compare models, understand trade-in and financing options, and receive tailored recommendations—all from the comfort of their homes. The service is available Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., conveniently aligning with most working hours in the country.

“India is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we’re thrilled to deepen our connection with customers here,” said Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s head of Retail Online. This initiative reflects Apple’s continued effort to offer solutions that resonate with the unique shopping habits and preferences of Indian users.

Notably, the service is accessible on both iOS and non-iOS devices, ensuring broader usability. While the Apple specialist appears on a live video stream, customers can engage using audio-only mode, preserving privacy while still receiving detailed guidance.

This isn’t Apple’s first move to enhance its digital retail footprint in India. Earlier this year, the company introduced the Apple Store app in the country, enabling an increasingly personalised experience for Indian users. Together, these developments signal Apple’s dedication to localising its customer support strategies for a market that is rapidly embracing digital commerce.

“Whether someone lives in a metro city or a smaller town, we’re committed to making it easier than ever for them to access the incredible products, services, and support Apple is known for,” Rasmussen added.

More than just a sales tool, the video service is intended to serve as a bridge between Apple’s premium in-store experience and the growing preference among Indian consumers to shop online. By integrating personal customer service with the convenience of digital shopping, Apple is setting a new standard for tech-focused retail experiences in India.

Customers can start using the service by visiting apple.com/in/store, where they are just a few clicks away from expert guidance. From comparing iPhone models to learning about Mac configurations or exploring accessories, the service ensures shoppers make confident, well-informed decisions.

Apple’s move underscores the importance of customer-centric digital innovation in today’s competitive landscape. As online retail becomes the norm, this blend of technology and human connection may very well shape the future of premium shopping experiences across India.