Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico: TMZ

Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after falling ill with vertigo-like symptoms, celebrity news site TMZ reported.



Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, suffered symptoms after giving a speech at the World Business Forum, TMZ said.

The website reported that people from Wozniak's team were flying to the area on a private jet to check on him and see if he needed to be shifted to the United States for further treatment.

Representatives for Wozniak, 73, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. Wozniak, known as Woz, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. Since he left the company, he has remained an active entrepreneur and philanthropist.