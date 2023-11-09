Live
- Hyd among top 3 cities in luxury home sales
- Reliance Retail opens first Swadesh store in Hyderabad
- Kaveri Seed Company profit grows 3x
- PL Technical Research: BUYSAIL - TECHNICAL PICK
- ‘Education on wheels’ programme bridging educational divides
- Vijayawada: Police foil student stir over Vizag steel plant
- KTR files nominations at RDO office in Sircilla
- Anakapalli: Cops assault Army jawan over Disha app
- PM Modi to hold roadshows in poll-bound Rajasthan on Nov 22, 23: BJP sources
- Tirupati: Liver transplant surgeries at SVIMS soon said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy
Just In
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico: TMZ
Highlights
Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after falling ill with vertigo-like symptoms, celebrity news site TMZ reported.
Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City after falling ill with vertigo-like symptoms, celebrity news site TMZ reported.
Wozniak, who left Apple in 1985, suffered symptoms after giving a speech at the World Business Forum, TMZ said.
The website reported that people from Wozniak's team were flying to the area on a private jet to check on him and see if he needed to be shifted to the United States for further treatment.
Representatives for Wozniak, 73, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News. Wozniak, known as Woz, co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. Since he left the company, he has remained an active entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS