Apple Company Expands Its iCloud And Music Services To More Countries

The tech giant Apple is all set to expand its services to more countries. Be its App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts or Apple Arcade, now these services will be available in 20 more countries.

The company has announced this news through an official statement. Coming to Apple Music, this service is going to launch in 52 new countries including Algeria, Angola, Bhutan, Guyana, Jamaica, Africa, Oceana, Middle East and Latin America areas.

The total countries which will now be available with the Apple Store are 175. Apple Company Tim Cook has also announced that the company's services division has set all-time highest revenue record at the time of Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade launch time.

Technology spreading to other countries is a good sign of development in small countries. This makes people get connected with the world and also helps them stay well with all the development approaches.