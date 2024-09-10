Live
- GST Council to Review 18% Tax on Insurance Premiums by October
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
Just In
Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
After the iPhone 16 series launch, Apple cuts prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models, effective immediately across India; further discounts are expected during upcoming festive sales.
Apple has announced significant price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. This is a common trend after the release of a new generation, and this year is no different. With the iPhone 16 series hitting the market, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models and reduced the prices of other iPhone 15 models.
New Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models
The price cuts are as follows:
- The iPhone 15 now starts at ₹69,900, reduced from its previous price of ₹79,900.
- The iPhone 15 Plus is now priced at ₹79,900, down from ₹89,900.
- The iPhone 14 is available for ₹59,900, a ₹10,000 reduction from its earlier price.
- The iPhone 14 Plus now costs ₹69,900, reflecting a similar ₹10,000 discount.
These new prices are effective immediately across all Apple resellers in India, including the Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations, and partner retail outlets.
More Discounts Expected
Shoppers can anticipate further price reductions during the festive season, especially on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. These platforms often provide additional exchange offers, bank discounts, and festive deals, making the iPhone models even more affordable.