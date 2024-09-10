Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch

Apple has announced significant price reductions for its iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models following the launch of the new iPhone 16 series. This is a common trend after the release of a new generation, and this year is no different. With the iPhone 16 series hitting the market, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models and reduced the prices of other iPhone 15 models.



New Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models

The price cuts are as follows:

- The iPhone 15 now starts at ₹69,900, reduced from its previous price of ₹79,900.

- The iPhone 15 Plus is now priced at ₹79,900, down from ₹89,900.

- The iPhone 14 is available for ₹59,900, a ₹10,000 reduction from its earlier price.

- The iPhone 14 Plus now costs ₹69,900, reflecting a similar ₹10,000 discount.

These new prices are effective immediately across all Apple resellers in India, including the Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations, and partner retail outlets.

More Discounts Expected

Shoppers can anticipate further price reductions during the festive season, especially on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. These platforms often provide additional exchange offers, bank discounts, and festive deals, making the iPhone models even more affordable.