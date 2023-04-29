Apple Days Sale at Vijay Sales starts today: Check the deals

Vijay Sales has announced the Apple Days sale, which will start on April 29. The new sale event will continue for up to six days and end on May 4. It is worth noting that Flipkart will also be hosting its Big Saving Days sale starting in May 5, and people who will miss out on this sale will be able to buy products at reduced prices through this e-commerce platform. Flipkart promised to offer a massive discount on the iPhone 13, which is presently selling on the site for Rs 61,999. The deal details are still unknown, and the company will reveal more in future.

Returning to Vijay Sales, the platform has already revealed the offers on Apple products that will be available from April 29. Flat discounts and banking offers will be offered on laptops, AirPods, iPhones and other Apple devices. Apple says the iPhone 14 will be available for Rs 66,990 and the iPhone 14 Plus for Rs 76,490. The iPhone 14 Pro will be at Rs 1,17,990. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most expensive yet and will be available for Rs 1,28,490, which includes the bank offers.

The iPhone 13 price will also drop, and it will go on sale with a price tag of Rs 59,490 during the Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales. This is for the 128 GB storage model. In the iPad category, Vijay Sales claim that the iPad 9th Gen model will cost Rs 26,490, and the Apple iPad Air 5th Gen will be priced at Rs 52,700. As for laptops, the M1 chip-powered MacBook Air will be available for as lesser as Rs 77,900 if you have HDFC bank cards. The price of the MacBook Air with M2 chip will effectively drop to Rs 1,02,790, and the MacBook Pro with M2 chips will effectively be on sale for Rs 1,11,900. The MacBook Pro, the company's top flagship model with an M2 Pro chip, will cost Rs 174,900 with bank offers.

People planning to buy a wearable from Apple can buy the Apple Watch Series 8 for Rs 39,990, and the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) will cost Rs 25,990 with HDFC bank cards. As per the details shared by the firm, the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe charging case will effectively be sold at Rs 23,490 during the Apple Days sale at Vijay Sales.