Apple Days sale is back on Vijay Sales e-commerce and retail stores from 15th April

Vijay Sales is back with its popular Apple Days sale at its 115+ retail outlets and e-commerce website www.vijaysales.com, starting today. The sale which brings attractive discounts on several Apple products will last until April 21st, 2022. Bringing yet another reason for the Apple fans to cheer, Vijay Sales is also offering discounts on its newly launched iPhone SE 3rd Generation, iPad Air 5th Generation as well as the Green & Alpine Green colours launched in the iPhone 13 & 13 Pro series.



· iPhone 13 starts at Rs. 71, 900Additional Cashback Flat 5000 on HDFC Bank Cards; iPhone 13 Pro starts from 1, 16, 300 Additional Cashback Flat 4000 on HDFC Bank Cards; iPhone 13 ProMax starts from 1,26, 000 Additional Cashback Flat 4000 on HDFC Bank Cards; iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 47, 490Additional Cashback Flat 3000 on HDFC Bank Cards; iPhone 12 starts at Rs. 57, 900 Additional Cashback Flat4000 on HDFC Bank Cards. iPhone SE 3rd Gen starts at Rs. 42, 100 Additional Cashback Flat 2000 on HDFC Bank Cards;Get Flat 10% Off in stores on Purchase of Apple Care + with Any iPhone

· The iPhone 13, which is usually priced at Rs. 79, 900 will be slashed to an all-time low price of Rs. 58,900 and here's how you can get it: During the Apple Days sale period, the 128GB variant is priced at 71,900. The deal gets lucrative further with a flat cashback of Rs. 5000 on HDFC Bank cards. Additionally, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales stores. This will take the total discounted amount to Rs. 21,000, bringing the final price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 58,900.

· iPad9th Gen Starts at Rs. 29,900Additional Cashback Flat3000 On HDFC Bank Cards; iPad Air 5th Gen Starts at Rs. 53, 800 Additional Cashback Flat 4000 On HDFC Bank Cards iPad Air 4th Gen Starts at Rs.47, 400 Additional Cashback Flat4000 On HDFC Bank Cards;iPad Pro Starts at Rs. 68, 700 Additional Cashback Up to 4000 On HDFC Bank Cards; Get Flat 10% Off in stores on Purchase of Apple Care + with Any IPad

· Macbook Air With M1 chip Starts at Rs. 83, 900Additional Cashback Flat 6000 on HDFC Bank Cards; Macbook Pro With M1 Chip Starts at Rs. 1,10, 690Additional Cashback Flat 7000 on HDFC Bank Cards; Macbook Pro With Latest M1 Pro Chip Starts at Rs. 1,80, 900 Additional Cashback Flat10000 on HDFC Bank Cards.Get Flat 10% Off in stores on Purchase of Apple Care + with Any Macbook

· Apple Watch Series 7 available from Rs. 39, 500Additional Cashback Flat 3000 On HDFC Bank Cards; Apple Watch SE starts from Rs. 28,200Additional Cashback Flat 2000 On HDFC Bank Cards,Get Flat 10% Off in stores on Purchase of Apple Care + with Any Watch

· AirPods2nd Gen Starts at Rs. 12, 290&AirPods 3rd Gen starts at Rs. 17690Additional Cashback Upto2000 On HDFC Bank Cards

· AirPods Pro is priced at Rs. 21, 390Additional Cashback Flat 2500 On HDFC Bank Cards.

· AirPods Max Starts at Rs. 52, 990

· Home Pod Mini Starts at Rs. 9, 490.Additional Cashback Upto 1000 on HDFC Bank Cards.

Vijay Sales is also offering a free wireless charging pad on the purchase of every iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. An irresistible deal for iPhone lovers indeed! There are also special offers on other iPhones as well as Apple Watches, Airpods 2nd & 3rdGen, Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging, Macbooks, iPads, Home Pod Mini & Apple Care +.

As part of its Apple Days campaign, Vijay Sales has revised pricing for all Apple products. Moreover, with cashback offers on HDFC Bank cards, consumers can access unbelievable offers with effective pricing:

- Discounts are available on Apple Accessories like Adapters, cables, iPhone cases, Airtags, Airtag loops and keyboards as well

Yet another advantage of shopping with Vijay Sales is the MyVS loyalty program, which rewards buyers with 0.75% loyalty points on shopping at their stores and e-commerce website. Every point earned is worth a rupee at the time of redemption.