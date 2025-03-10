Apple Delays Advanced Siri Upgrade to 2026: Here’s What to Expect

Apple has officially announced a delay in its much-anticipated advanced Siri upgrade, pushing its release to 2026. The tech giant recently rolled out the iOS 18.4 beta, introducing Apple Intelligence features like review summaries and Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro models. However, the beta did not include the advanced Siri update that users have been eagerly awaiting.

Renowned analyst Mark Gurman had earlier speculated about this delay, and now Apple has confirmed that the rollout of an upgraded Siri with enhanced AI capabilities will take longer than expected.

Apple’s Official Statement on the Delay

Jacqueline Roy, an Apple spokesperson, confirmed the delay in a conversation with Daring Fireball. She stated, “It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features, and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.” The delay is reportedly due to the complexity of integrating AI-driven personal context, on-screen awareness, and privacy-focused cloud computing infrastructure within Apple’s ecosystem.

Expected Release Timeline

With this delay, iPhone users should not expect the enhanced Siri upgrade in any iOS 18 update. The advanced Apple Intelligence features are now projected to debut with iOS 19, but they may not be fully available until iOS 19.4, expected in 2026.

Impact on iPhone Users

This postponement may disappoint users who purchased the latest iPhone models anticipating significant AI advancements. With Apple’s history of gradual feature rollouts, buyers should consider waiting for official releases rather than making purchase decisions based on future promises.

As Apple continues to refine its AI capabilities, users will have to exercise patience before experiencing the next generation of Apple Intelligence.