Apple Delays iPhone SE 4 Release: New Launch Date Expected Soon

Apple enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated iPhone SE 4. Although rumors suggested a February 12 release, the launch has been delayed, with a new forecast for an announcement expected next week. Apple's renowned analyst Mark Gurman recently updated his prediction, stating that the iPhone SE 4 will be revealed soon, during one of Apple's upcoming product briefings.

Apple has a busy week ahead, with several announcements on the horizon. Gurman mentions that a smaller-scale announcement is set for tomorrow, but the specifics remain unknown. Additionally, Apple is preparing for a significant update related to the Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to be revealed this Friday. Representatives of the Vision Pro product are reportedly contacting the press for a brief preview of what's to come.

In addition to the iPhone SE 4, another eagerly awaited Apple product is the M4 MacBook Air. According to Gurman, this next-generation MacBook is set to launch soon, likely within the next few weeks. The updated MacBook Air will feature the M4 chip, signaling a performance boost and enhanced capabilities for those awaiting Apple's latest laptop release.

Before these major product launches, Apple has already released the new Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, priced at ₹29,900. Tailored for athletes, these earbuds offer an improved design and functionality, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and a built-in heart rate sensor, making them a significant upgrade from the previous version.

Key Features of the iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 will bring several upgrades, shifting away from its traditional compact form to adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14. Here are some of the key features expected for the new model:

- Display: A larger 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a notable upgrade from the previous 4.7-inch LCD screen.

- Security: Face ID will replace the Touch ID home button, aligning with the current iPhone lineup.

- Camera: A substantial camera upgrade with a 48MP rear camera (up from the previous 12MP) and a 24MP front-facing camera, promising improved photography capabilities.

- Performance: The iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the Apple A18 chip, supported by 8GB of RAM and the potential integration of advanced Apple Intelligence features.

- Design: The phone will feature a modern, flat-edge design, similar to recent iPhone models, making it a significant departure from the SE's more traditional look.