Apple Eyes MacBook Pro with M5 Chip as Next Major Launch After iPhone 17

Apple may have just unveiled the iPhone 17 series, but the company is already turning its attention to the next big milestone: Macs. The spotlight is now on the first MacBook Pro equipped with Apple’s new M5 processor, expected to reach consumers in the coming months.

Sources familiar with Apple’s plans told Bloomberg that the upcoming MacBook Pro models, internally identified as J714 and J716, are nearing mass production. Alongside these high-end laptops, refreshed MacBook Air models (J813 and J815) and two new external displays (J427 and J527) are also in the works. Depending on production schedules, these devices could be unveiled either by the end of 2025 or early in the first quarter of 2026.

The M5 chip marks what many see as the next significant leap in Apple’s silicon journey. Since 2020, Apple has steadily shifted away from Intel processors, and each generation of its proprietary chips has offered improvements in speed and energy efficiency. With the M5, the company aims to deliver further performance gains, keeping its Mac lineup competitive against the latest Windows laptops powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors.

Apple’s Mac refresh comes at a pivotal time for its artificial intelligence strategy. Last year, the company introduced its Apple Intelligence platform, promising deep AI integration across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Critics, however, noted that it lacked the conversational depth seen in rival chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini.

This year, Apple appears determined to address that gap. A major revamp of Siri, internally dubbed Project Linwood, is anticipated around March 2026. The upgraded voice assistant is expected to handle web searches, leverage on-device data, and allow full iPhone control via voice commands. Apple employees are currently testing these features through an internal chatbot app called Veritas, though the company has no plans for a public launch at this stage.

Beyond Macs and AI, Apple’s product roadmap for next year is busy. A new entry-level iPhone 17e is expected to create clearer distinctions between budget and standard models. Updates to the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and base iPad are also in the pipeline.

Internally, Apple leadership has struck a positive tone. In his annual Thanksgiving memo, CEO Tim Cook granted employees a week off, calling this an “extraordinary moment for Apple” and expressing hope that staff were “as excited as I am for the future we’re shaping together.”

Meanwhile, the recently launched iPhone 17 Pro has drawn attention for minor scratches noticed on demo units in Apple Stores. The company has clarified there is no design flaw, stating the marks were caused by MagSafe charging stands rather than the glass itself. Employees have been instructed to clean demo devices more frequently to prevent confusion over these superficial marks.

With the upcoming MacBook Pro and M5 chip, alongside AI upgrades and a refreshed iPad lineup, Apple’s 2025–26 product slate promises to keep both consumers and tech enthusiasts eagerly watching.