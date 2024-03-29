Apple Files Lawsuit Against Former Employee for Leaking iPhone App Details

Apple has initiated legal proceedings against one of its former employees, Andrew Aude, alleging breaches of confidentiality agreements and labour laws. Filed in a California state court, the lawsuit accuses Aude of disseminating sensitive information about Apple's projects, including details about the iPhone's Journal app, to the media and rival tech firms. The tech giant is pursuing damages exceeding $25,000 and has requested a jury trial to address the matter.

Aude, who worked as an iOS software engineer at Apple from 2016 to 2017, is purported to have accessed privileged information regarding numerous confidential projects during his tenure. Over five years, Aude allegedly used his work iPhone to disclose details about various Apple products and internal policies. These disclosures encompassed unreleased products like the Journal app and Vision Pro headset, as well as strategic and regulatory information reported by 9To5.

The lawsuit cites an instance where Aude allegedly shared finalized features of the iPhone's Journal app with a journalist from The Wall Street Journal in April 2023. Utilizing an encrypted messaging app, Signal, Aude engaged in extensive communication to divulge confidential information. Additionally, he is accused of sharing details about Apple's spatial computing projects with a non-Apple employee in October 2020.

Apple contends that Aude's actions were deliberate and extensive, aimed at undermining products and features, which he disagreed with. The company asserts that its disclosures led to the publication of multiple news articles, compromising Apple's ability to surprise consumers with new products.

Allegedly, Aude attempted to conceal his misconduct by deleting evidence from his work iPhone, including the Signal app used for communication. Despite Apple's attempts to resolve the matter outside of court, Aude reportedly refused to cooperate fully, prompting the decision to pursue legal action.

In response, Aude has declined to sell the restricted Apple stock units he received as part of his compensation package. Apple argues that Aude's ongoing relationships with individuals at other tech companies and journalists pose a continued threat to the company's confidentiality.

With the case now in litigation, Apple seeks compensatory and punitive damages, as well as other legal remedies, to address its former employee's alleged breach of confidentiality.