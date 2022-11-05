Apple gets a new iPhone 14 supplier in India

Pegatron is Apple's new iPhone 14 supplier in India. According to Bloomberg News, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has started assembling the iPhone 14 in India. This makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier to make the iPhone 14 in India, people familiar with the matter told the publication. However, they refused to reveal their identity because the manufacturing plan had yet to be made public.

The news comes after Apple's Foxconn plant in China was closed due to China's zero covid policy. The Foxconn plant is located in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou. Apple and Pegatron have declined to comment on the matter.

In India, Apple's Pegatron facility is based in Tamil Nadu. Apple currently has three suppliers in India: Wistron, Pegatron, and Foxconn. The Wistron plant is based in Bangalore. Apple presently produces the iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models in India. However, the Pro models sold in India are all imported. Apple's Pegatron facility employed more than 7,000 employees in September. It reportedly started making iPhone 12 phones earlier this year.

Apple is reportedly planning to move production centres out of China due to the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing. However, one reason it may be challenging to move production out of China is that most iPhone components are built in the country, Counterpoint senior analyst Ivan Lam said.