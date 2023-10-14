Apple Holiday Season sales start on October 15; All that we can expect

Apple is about to launch its long-awaited holiday specials across its entire product lineup, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple iPods, and other devices. The renowned IT giant in California has started an official countdown, indicating that attractive discounts will be announced on October 15.

According to the main page of Apple India's official website, various festive season discounts will be launched on October 15 on different Apple items, as mentioned. "Get ready to celebrate the holidays with Apple. Exciting offers are coming your way on October 15," Apple added.

Apple is expanding the following services: According to Apple, when you purchase an iPhone, AirPods, or HomePod, you'll receive six months of Apple Music for free. You can also personalize your AirPods, AirTag, Apple Pencil (2nd generation), or iPad with a combination of emojis, names, or numbers at no additional charge. Most major banks offer easy monthly installments with no-cost EMIs for three to six months.

Plus, you can use Apple Trade-In to trade in your qualifying existing device and receive immediate credit toward your new purchase. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 11, initially priced at Rs. 43,900, is now available at an attractive reduced price of Rs. 36,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This corresponds to a 15% reduction in the device's 64GB internal storage option. You can save even more money if you purchase with an eligible card.

Additionally, interested consumers can avail of the exchange offer, possibly saving up to Rs. 35000. All they have to do is hand over their old smartphone when they buy the new iPhone 11.



