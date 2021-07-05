Apple iPhone 13 series may come with wireless charging: Report

Apple smartphones have supported wireless charging since 2017 when introduced the company's iPhone X and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models. Since then, all Apple iPhone models have supported wireless charging. While Apple's new MagSafe technology in the iPhone 12 series was rumoured to be capable of reverse charging, it appears that we could finally see the capacity arrive in the upcoming iPhone 13 models.



Reverse charging is the ability of a device such as a smartphone to charge other devices in turn, such as wireless headphones. The feature supported by Android smartphone makers like Samsung could soon make its way to the next generation of iPhones, according to a new video from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach, as reported by 9to5Mac. The feature could make use of the MagSafe wireless charging coil added on the iPhone 12 series.



According to Weinbach, it looks like the next iPhone 13 models could come with a more extensive wireless charging coil that essentially allows for faster charging, something MagSafe has already improved upon over the iPhone 11, its predecessor, raising the top speed from charge up to 15W. In addition, according to a report by PhoneArena, it appears that the magnets on the iPhone 13 series could get more prominent, as some users had complained that they weren't strong enough to hold attachments securely.



The video also continues to speculate that Apple might also be planning to use the larger coil size to support reverse charging for accessories like the AirPods on the back of the iPhone. We previously reported that the iPhone 12 series was supposed to come with reverse charging support based on FCC filings, but the feature never appeared.



What we know so far is that Apple's iOS 15 is set to appear in the company's next series of iPhone 13s, or the new series of iPhone 12s, as some leakers have called it. The company is expected to launch these iPhone models with a new generation of smartphone chipsets, better battery capacities, higher refresh rates, and a smaller notch by moving the speaker grille to the top of the screen. However, we'll only know exactly what Apple has in store for this year when the company announces the next generation of iPhone models, expected to arrive in September.