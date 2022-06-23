Apple iPhone 13 tops the list of best-selling phones worldwide

Apple continues to dominate the global list of best-selling phones with five models. According to a new report published by Counterpoint, Apple sold more phones in the month of April than other tech giants. The list also includes smartphones from Xiaomi and Samsung. But Apple has managed to maintain its top position since last year. In March this year, the same source revealed that the iPhone 13 Max and iPhone 13 were the best-selling devices in the first quarter of 2022.

The latest report from April reveals that five Apple models are selling like hotcakes and being loved by customers. The surprising part is that the iPhone 13 Max, the most expensive model in the iPhone 13 series, had around 3.4 percent, which is more than other cheaper iPhone models. The iPhone 13 tops the list with a 5.5 percent global smartphone market share. In India, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is being sold at a starting price of Rs 1,27,900. The standard iPhone 13 is available in the country for Rs 72,990.

The other devices on the list are iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE 2022. While Apple hasn't received an excellent response from reviewers for the iPhone SE 2022 model simply because of the features and high price, it has yet managed to get a piece of this affordable device. The 2022 iPhone SE ranks seventh on the list of top 10 best-selling phones.

Apple reportedly accounted for 89 percent of total sales for April, while Samsung's top models only accounted for 22 percent of total sales. Speaking of which, four Samsung models made it to the list. But, again, one will be surprised to learn that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, a very high-priced phone, came in fifth place on the list with a share of 1.5 percent.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently selling in India for Rs 1,04,999. The latest list suggests that many people are willing to spend more than 1 lakh on a smartphone to get the best of everything in terms of design, camera and performance, regardless of the high price factor.

Devices like the Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A03 Core, and the recently launched Galaxy A53 5G are also on the list. There is also the Redmi Note 11 LTE, which comes in last with a 1.3 percent share.