Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Watch SE and Series 8 on sale

Apple's latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE (2nd generation) go on sale in India at authorized retail stores and online. Customers can also order the new products from Apple's online store, which offers some cashback offers. The iPhone 14 Plus will only be available from October 7. It should be noted that the Apple store is still showing pre-orders for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series.



Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Series 8, SE: Delivery details



Apple's online store still shows a four to five-week delivery schedule for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, so you may have to wait a while before they deliver the new iPhone Pro. The Pro appears to be in higher demand and is also selling out faster on some other reseller websites. The Apple Watch Series 8 also has a four to five-week wait, while the SE has a seven to the 10-day delivery window. For the iPhone 14, Apple's website shows a delivery time of one day for this.

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Series 8, SE: Offers

Apple is offering customers Rs 6,000 cashback to HDFC Bank credit card customers. However, the order value must be above Rs 54,900 for customers. Apple's website also has free EMI with credit cards from most leading banks. Apple also gives instant credit to users who trade their old iPhones on the website. If you have an older iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can expect up to Rs 46,000 as a credit, depending on the phone's condition. Apple iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB version, while iPhone 14 Pro costs Rs 129,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max costs Rs 1,39,900.

Apple Authorized Reseller offers up to Rs 5,000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit card for iPhone 14, while Pro series get Rs 4,000 cash back. The Watch Series 8 gets Rs 3,000 cashback. Meanwhile, Croma offers an instant Rs 5,000 discount for iPhone 14 Pro users. HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on the iPhone 14, while the Pro series gets Rs 4000 as a discount.