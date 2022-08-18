Apple iPhone 14 to release soon

Apple's fall event is scheduled to take place next month. Previous rumours have already suggested dates for the iPhone 14 release, but there is no update from Apple on this yet. However, a new report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg indicates that the next Apple event will happen in early September.



Previously, reports indicated that Apple could launch its next-generation iPhone model, dubbed the iPhone 14 series, on either September 6 or September 13. The latest report suggests that the iPhone 14 launch will take place on September 7. Notably, Apple has not revealed anything about its upcoming event, but we expect the brand to announce some new details in the coming days.

The company is expected to launch several hardware products at the Apple event, including iPhones, new watches, new AirPods, and more. This year, the company is also expected to introduce four new iPhone models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Some reports suggest that the two entry-level models, including the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, will come with an A15 Bionic chip that already runs the latest iPhone 13 series due to chip issues. Now, that's hard to believe, as Apple hasn't done such a thing before. Typically, the new iPhone lineup comes with a brand-new chipset. So we'll have to wait and see if Apple will change that strategy this year.

Another change this year will be that there will be no mini-model. Reports suggest that the mini model has impacted the sales of the iPhone SE series in recent years. And that's why the company has repeatedly decided to ditch the mini for a new Max or iPhone 14 Max model. Now, the Max model is said to come with a bigger screen like the Pro Max, at 6.7-inches, but with a slightly affordable price tag.

As for the price, the iPhone 14 series is expected to start at around Rs 80,000 in India. The iPhone 13 sells from Rs 79,900, with the highest model going up to more than a lakh.