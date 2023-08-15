Apple iPhone 15 to launch soon; Expected cost and other details

Apple's iPhone 15 launch event is likely a few weeks away, as leaks claim the new iPhones could be announced on September 12 or 13. These dates are pretty close. The company is rumoured to reveal the exact release date of the next-generation iPhone in the coming days or at the end of August. As various analysts and others have claimed, the new iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive. The regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could keep the same prices. This is based on discussions with Asian supply chain companies. Based on leaks and rumours, here's what the upcoming iPhone 15 series could cost in India.



iPhone 15 to launch soon: Price leaked ahead of Apple event

According to a source, the iPhone 15 and its Plus version prices could remain the same. This could mean that the regular iPhone 15 could cost $799 in the US and Rs 79,900 in India. This would be the second time Apple has sold the regular model for the same price as the iPhone 13. The iPhone 15 Plus could be priced at $899 or Rs 89,900.

By contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models could significantly increase prices. The price of the iPhone 15 Pro could rise to $1,099 from $999 last year. The iPhone 14 Pro was introduced in India with a $300 increase over the US market price. This resulted in a price of Rs 129,900 instead of Rs 99,900 due to Apple's conversion rate of 100 rupees per dollar. An analyst suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro price could rise by $99, pushing the India price by Rs 10,000 to around Rs 1,39,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could debut at $1,299, up from $1,099 last year. With the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple raised the price by $300, making it Rs 1,39,900 in India. Following the analyst's prediction of a $200 price increase, India's price could increase by Rs 20,000 to around Rs 1,59,900.

It is important to remember that these are not official Apple prices. The launch of the iPhone 15 is expected on September 12 or 13, according to the leaks. Apple is likely to announce the date for the event soon. All 2023 iPhones are said to receive massive updates in some areas. You can keep an eye on India Today Tech for the latest updates.