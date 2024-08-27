Apple iPhone 16 'Glowtime' Event: What to Expect from iPhones, Watches, and AirPods

Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated event, dubbed "Glowtime," set to take place on September 9, 2024. The excitement will unfold live from Apple Park, starting at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST in India). For those eager to catch every moment, the event will be streamed live on YouTube and the Apple TV app.

iPhone 16 Series: What’s on the Horizon

At this year’s event, Apple is poised to reveal the iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Each model will be powered by the latest 3nm A18 chip, promising enhanced performance and efficiency. Among the anticipated features, the iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to sport a 5X telephoto lens, a significant upgrade from the previous 3X lens found in the iPhone 15 Pro. The standard iPhone 16 models are also expected to come with a new camera module designed to capture Spatial Video, along with a 'Capture Button' that aims to emulate the tactile experience of using a professional SLR or mirrorless camera.

New Apple Watches: Ultra 3 and Series 10

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple is expected to introduce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 10. The Apple Watch Series 10 is anticipated to be available in two larger sizes: 42mm and 46mm, up from the previous 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might also increase in size, potentially surpassing its current 49mm frame. While specific details about these new watches remain sparse, the "Glowtime" event should shed more light on their features and improvements.

AirPods 4: Two New Variants

Apple is also set to unveil the AirPods 4, which are expected to come in two versions: an entry-level model without Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a premium model with ANC. Echoing the shift seen with the AirPods Pro 2, the new AirPods might adopt USB-C instead of the traditional Lightning port, aligning with the broader industry trend towards USB-C connectivity.

iPhone 16 Series: Pricing and Availability in India

The iPhone 16 series is slated for release on September 20, 2024. There is speculation that the new models might be priced lower than the previous iPhone 15 series in India. This potential price reduction could be attributed to several factors. Notably, there are reports that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max might be assembled locally in India as Foxconn expands its manufacturing operations there. This shift could reduce import costs, leading to more competitive pricing for Indian consumers.

In summary, Apple’s September 9 event promises a showcase of exciting new technology, from advanced iPhones to upgraded watches and headphones. Stay tuned for the live stream to catch all the details as they unfold!



