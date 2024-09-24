Apple iPhone SE 4: One of the Cheapest iPhones to Launch Soon

Apple's iPhone SE 4 is generating significant buzz as the giant's next affordable smartphone offering. Two years after the release of the iPhone SE 3, rumours about the iPhone SE 4 have been swirling, suggesting that its launch may be just around the corner. Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will be the cheapest iPhone from Apple. The Apple iPhone SE 4 launch date remains uncertain, with some speculating it could drop anytime next year. Here's what we can expect in terms of its launch date, specifications, price, and more.



Apple iPhone SE 4: Launch Date

Speculation about the iPhone 4's launch date has been circulating for months, with most rumours pointing to a debut in March or May 2025. However, a recent Bloomberg report indicates that Apple might face inventory shortages, potentially pushing the company to launch the iPhone SE 4 earlier, possibly alongside the iPhone 16 series. While this would be a surprising move, Apple is known for its unexpected product launches, so an earlier release cannot be entirely ruled out.

Apple iPhone SE 4: Expected Specifications

Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has hinted that the iPhone SE 4 could closely resemble the iPhone 14 in terms of design, featuring a 6.1-inch display with ProMotion technology. Despite this, it is expected to retain a single rear camera setup, keeping in line with the series's budget-friendly approach. The smartphone may also include advanced features like a Dynamic Island, Action Button, and a USB-C port, bringing it up to date with Apple's latest technology trends.

One of the most anticipated upgrades is the camera. The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to boast a 48MP primary camera, a significant improvement over the 12MP camera found in the iPhone SE 3. Additionally, the device is expected to offer either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and will likely be powered by the A18 processor. This new chip will enable the iPhone SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence, making it a more powerful and capable device. The battery is also expected to receive an upgrade from the iPhone SE 3's 3279mAh capacity, providing longer-lasting performance.

Apple iPhone SE 4: Expected Price

The iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of $429. However, given the expected upgrades in software, design, and camera technology, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to be priced between $499 and $549. This price range reflects the improvements Apple is making while still maintaining the line's reputation for affordability. Remembering these details are based on rumours and speculation is important.