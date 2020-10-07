Apple is introducing new face mask emoji that is hiding smile

In an upcoming iOS update, Apple is completely hiding the mask emoji smile.

The mask emoji has usually been used to represent someone who is in the medical field or someone who is ill.

However, with masks becoming more universal due to the pandemic, Apple is changing the look of emoji completely in the upcoming iOS 14.2 update so it doesn't look so sad, as per the Emojipedia.

Directly comparing the mask emoji with Apple's smiley face emoji, the resemblance between the two is evident. The new mask emoji is basically the smiley face with a mask. While it doesn't essentially mean you're smiling, the emoji doesn't look as sad as it does now.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

The mask emoji was first added to iOS in 2008 and Android in 2012, as per Emojiped.

Samsung has beaten Apple by updating its mask emoji in March for happier eyes.

Apple iOS 14.2 is currently in beta and the company has yet to announce a release date.