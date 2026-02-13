Russia bans WhatsApp for defying laws

Moscow: Russia has blocked messaging platform WhatsApp for allegedly violating domestic laws, the Kremlin said on Thursday. "Such a decision was indeed made and implemented," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the reported ban. Peskov said the move followed WhatsApp's "reluctance to comply with the norms and letter of Russian law".

Earlier, Meta-owned WhatsApp said Russian authorities had attempted to restrict access to the app. The company’s statement came soon after Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused Moscow of curbing access to his messaging platform as well. In a post on X, WhatsApp said, "Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app.

“Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected," it said.

Responding separately to Russian news agency TASS, Peskov indicated that the platform could be restored if its parent company complies with local regulations. "This is a matter of compliance with Russian laws. If Meta complies, it will enter a dialogue with the Russian authorities, and then there will be an opportunity to reach an agreement," he said.

He added, "If the corporation continues to cling to its uncompromising stance and, I would say, demonstrate absolute unwillingness to complies with Russian laws, then there will be no chances". State news agency TASS also reported on Thursday that Russia’s telecom watchdog had begun measures to slow down WhatsApp over alleged breaches of national law. Authorities claimed the app has been used to organise and carry out terrorist activities and is among the primary platforms exploited for fraud and extortion targeting Russian citizens.

CNN reported on Wednesday the state-endorsed alternative is Max, an app the Russian government now requires to be pre-installed on all new smartphones and tablets sold in Russia. It further noted that users on Max can message each other, send money and make audio and video calls.